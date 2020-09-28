Amritsar, Sep 28 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of Sikhs, on Monday passed its annual budget of Rs 981 crore for the current fiscal.

The budget of the SGPC, which manages the functioning of Sikh shrines and educational institutes under it, reduced by 18 per cent as during the 2019-20 financial year, it was Rs 1,205 crore.

The budget was passed under the supervision of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and presented by SGPC general secretary Harjinder Singh Dhammi.

Dhammi informed that the committee has earmarked Rs 215 crore for educational institutions run by it, Rs 58 crore to promote religious activities, and Rs 577 crore for gurdwara management.

Meanwhile, activists of the radical outfit, Dal Khalsa, held a protest demanding the resignation of the SGPC chief over the 328 missing copies of Guru Granth Sahib.

