Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): Mohali police on Friday nabbed the killers of singer Navjot Singh alias Isapuria Virk more than five years after the murder.

"Today, after 6 years, the killers of Singer Navjot Singh @ Isapuria Virk have been arrested. Justice has been served. Acting professionally & scientifically on an untraced sensational murder case of the singer in 2018, CIA @sasnagarpolice has solved the investigation adeptly," Punjab Director General of Police said in a post on Friday.

"@PunjabPoliceIndis committed to make #Punjab crime-free as per the vision of CM@BhagwantMann2/2," DGP added in his post.

The 22-year-old singer Navjot Singh was found dead in Dera Bassi town of Mohali district on May 27, 2018.

He had been shot from close range and had suffered five gunshot wounds. Navjot Singh's car was found parked nearby. He had been living in a rented apartment in Mohali. (ANI)

