India News | Punjab: SKM Submits Memorandum to Punjab Governor on Farmers' Issues

Chandigarh [India], June 19 (ANI): A delegation of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Punjab) on Friday called on the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, at Lok Bhavan, Punjab, Chandigarh, and submitted a memorandum highlighting various issues and demands concerning the farming community.

The delegation raised several key issues, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt relief for farmers and agricultural labourers, conservation of water resources, crop insurance, land acquisition matters, withdrawal of cases related to farmers' agitations, and other important concerns affecting the agricultural sector.

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Gulab Chand Kataria assured the delegation that he would personally take up all the issues and demands raised by the farmers with both the Punjab Government and the Government of India and make every possible effort towards their resolution.

He stated that matters relating to Punjab's agriculture, water resources and the livelihood of farmers are of utmost importance and deserve serious consideration.

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The Governor urged the SKM to submit a detailed proposal outlining not only their demands but also practical and long-term solutions so that the issues could be effectively presented before the concerned governments.

The Governor also informed the delegation that the proposal regarding the withdrawal of FIRs registered against farmer leaders in Chandigarh has already been sent to the Hon'ble President of India for approval and that the necessary process is currently underway.

The representatives of the SKM expressed their gratitude to the Governor for patiently hearing their concerns and for assuring them that their issues would be taken up with the concerned governments. (ANI)

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