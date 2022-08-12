Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) As many as 75 "Aam Aadmi Clinics" will be dedicated to people by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on this Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, another official statement had said the number of clinics had been increased to 100.

"Seventy-five such clinics will be operationalised during the first phase," a revised statement issued by the Punjab government's Information and Public Relations Department quoting Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said Friday evening.

Notably, 75 clinics were proposed earlier for the first phase and this number will now remain the same.

The earlier statement quoting Health Minister Jouramajra had said "in furtherance of the dynamic initiative of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government to dedicate Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people of Punjab on this Independence Day, the number has been now been increased to 100 for the first phase".

"This is the first step towards fulfilment of the state government's commitment to provide top notch health care facilities to the common man," the minister had said, according to the official statement.

Meanwhile, the minister said that under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the "Aam Aadmi Clinics" will cover all 117 assembly constituencies of the state.

With the establishment of these clinics, lower and middle class people will not only get all health benefits on their doorsteps but it will also help reduce unnecessary crowding in hospitals, the minister said.

These clinics have been established keeping in mind that healthcare is the right of every person in the state.

"With this facility, every gender and age group in the state would get health services without having to worry about their income. Now, there will be no need to go to big hospitals for the treatment of minor diseases," added the minister.

Last month, Chief Minister Mann had said an "Aam Aadmi Clinic" will have a staff of four to five people, including an MBBS doctor, and will offer around 100 tests and medicines free of cost to people.

He had said the aim is to provide the best health care services free of cost to people of the state.

