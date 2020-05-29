India News | Punjab to Hire 23 District Development Fellows

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) The Punjab government will hire 23 young district development fellows to help districts with the execution of existing schemes.

The Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances (DGR), the government of Punjab, in partnership with the Ashoka University is hiring 23 young district development fellows who will join in the government in August 2020, said Punjab's Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan in an official release here.

The move is aimed at bringing forth new energy and enthusiasm into governance, she said.

