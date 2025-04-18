Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): Two alleged shooters sustained injuries in a retaliatory action during an encounter with Punjab police in Tarn Taran district, an official said on Friday.

On April 17, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), arrested one of their associates and on his instance, came to know about the shooter's whereabouts.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Makes Hindi Mandatory As 3rd Language From Class 1 in State Board Schools Under NEP 2020.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana told ANI on Friday, "On 21st March 2025, two unknown people opened fire upon Gurpreet of Naushehra Pannuan, yesterday (April 17) Punjab police and AGTF in a joint operation arrested one of their associate and from him we came to know about the shooters' whereabouts who were about to commit a crime today. When confronted by police, they (both the shooters) opened fire on the police team and in a retaliatory action, they sustained injuries and were hit by four bullets. Mehak (one of the injured) belongs to the Satta Naushera gang".

"The hand grenade that we recovered in January, Mehak, was also wanted in that case. Two sophisticated weapons (pistols made in Pakistan) have been recovered...," he added. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force troops recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics in two separate incidents on the Tarn Taran border on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker; 17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Seelampur; Victim's Family and Local Residents Stage Protest (Watch Video).

On April 16, having received information about the presence of a suspected packet in a harvested field in border area of district Tarn Taran, BSF conducted a search operation and the troops successfully recovered a packet containing three pistols along with six magazines and 97 live rounds and three fired cases from the field adjacent to village Rajatal in Tarn Taran district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)