Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Rupnagar Police, in a joint operation with the state special operating cell (SSOC) in Mohali, arrested two Pakistan-backed operatives in connection with a high-profile murder case.

With this development, the Vikas Prabhakar murder case has been solved in less than three days, the police said.

"In a major breakthrough, Rupnagar Police, in a joint operation with SSOC #Mohali, has solved the Vikas Prabhakar Murder Case in less than 3 days with the arrest of 2 operatives of a terror module backed by #Pakistan based terrorist masterminds," the Punjab Police posted on social media platform X.

The police said that based on the scientific investigation, the two assailants have been identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka.

The two were arrested on Tuesday, along with two weapons--32 bore pistols, 16 live cartridges, one empty used cartridge, and a TVS Jupiter scooty used in the crime--that have been recovered

From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by Foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and other places, the police added.

"Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka are the foot soldiers of these foreign-based entities who are the operatives of #Pak-based terrorist masterminds. Foot soldiers have been recruited through lure of money," the police added.(ANI)

