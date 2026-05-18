India News | Punjab: Two Sharp Shooters Linked to Foreign-based Gangster Arrested in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): In a joint operation, Counter Intelligence and Ludhiana Police arrested two sharp shooters linked to a foreign-based gangster, officials said on Monday.

The accused were allegedly planning to execute multiple criminal activities across Punjab and Haryana.

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Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Ludhiana Swapn Sharma said, "Counter Intelligence and the Ludhiana Police team, in a joint operation, have successfully arrested two sharp shooters with weapons. These accused were planning to carry out five major criminal incidents in various parts of Punjab and Haryana."

He further said the accused were acting on the instructions of a gangster based abroad. "The accused were working on the directions of a foreign-based gangster named Lakha, who has earlier been involved in several criminal incidents in Punjab," he added.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush and Gaurav, both residents of the Phillaur area.

Police said weapons were recovered from their possession during the operation. "Three weapons have been recovered from the accused," the Commissioner confirmed.

Police also expect to gather crucial information during further interrogation of the accused.

In a separate incident, on Sunday, a major crackdown on transnational cybercrime, the Police in Punjab's Ludhiana busted a massive international cyber fraud module that targeted citizens across North America, Canada, and several other countries, extracting crores of rupees, officials said.

So far, the police have named 140 accused in the case, out of which 136 have been arrested. A significant cache of electronic equipment and cash has also been recovered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)