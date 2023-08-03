Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday booked Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, the former advisor to former chief minister Amarinder Singh, in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

The case was registered against Amarinder's close-aide under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said an official spokesperson of the bureau.

Also Read | Netherlands Tows Burnt-out Car Freighter to Port.

During investigation, the vigilance bureau found that the income of Chahal and his family members from March 2017 to September 2021 was Rs 7.85 crore against the expenditure of Rs 31.79 cr — almost 305 per cent more than his known sources of income.

Chahal had made properties in his own and his family members' names, the bureau official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Competitive Examination Bill 2023 Passed in State Legislative Assembly To Prevent Cheating and Paper Leaks in Exams.

Among properties he allegedly got through illicit money were Dashmesh Luxury Wedding Resort (Alcazar) situated on Sirhind Road in Patiala, a five-storey commercial building built over 2,595 yards on the Mini Secretariat Road in Patiala, and 72 kanals 14 marla land at Kalyan village near a toll plaza on Nabha Road, said the spokesperson.

Apart from this, Chahal is also alleged to have bought land in Malaheri and Harbanspura villages in Fatehgarh Sahib district, the spokesperson added.

Chahal, now under questioning by the bureau, had earlier failed to appear before the vigilance bureau despite being summoned several times.

He was Amarinder's advisor from 2017 till September 2021 and also his media advisor from 2002 to 2007.

After Amarinder Singh was unceremoniously ousted from the post of chief minister in 2021, he quit the Congress and floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress.

Chahal's son had unsuccessfully contested on PLC ticket from Sanaur seat in 2022. Chahal along with Amarinder joined the BJP last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)