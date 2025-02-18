Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G Nageswara Rao, IPS, on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) at Vigilance Bhawan, a release said.

Reaffirming Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's commitment to a Corruption-free Punjab, Rao emphasized that the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the state government would be strictly enforced to eliminate corruption from all departments of government, it said,

Highlighting the need for efficiency in administration and transparency in governance, the newly appointed VB chief assured that swift and thorough investigations would be conducted for all types of corruption cases and Vigilance Enquiries (VEs).

He also stated that all cases would be pursued rigorously in the courts to ensure strict punishment for accused persons. He urged field officers to be vigilant, proactive and uncompromising in their mission to root out corruption.

Issuing a stern warning, Rao asserted that no official or officer of the Vigilance Bureau would be spared if found indulging in any corrupt practices, the release said.

Stressing the crucial role of public participation, he appealed to citizens to actively cooperate in identifying and reporting corruption cases at the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line, contributing to a cleaner and more accountable system, it said. (ANI)

