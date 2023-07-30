Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday nabbed a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Junior Engineer (JE) for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, said the officials.

According to the officials, the accused Junior Engineer identified as Jasmel Singh was posted at Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana district and has been arrested on the complaint of Surinder Singh resident of village Khurshedpur in Jagraon tehsil.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: Meitei Body To Hold Protest Demonstration in Delhi on August 6 Demanding Action Against Kuki Rebels.

Disclosing the details here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said that Surinder Singh has lodged a complaint that the JE took a bribe of Rs 70,000 from him in lieu of installing a separate transformer for his house.

The police have registered a complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.

Also Read | Missing Cases in India: 13.13 Lakh Girls, Women Went Missing Between 2019 and 2021, Shows Home Ministry Data.

“After investigation of the complaint, an FIR 09 dated 30-07-2023 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused JE Jasmel Singh at Police Station the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of VB, Ludhiana”, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on July 22, Ludhiana Range of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Tibba police station in the district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a woman to settle a complaint filed against her, officials said.

According to officials, the accused ASI was identified as Satnam Singh. Balbir Singh, the ASI's aide, was also arrested from his house at Mohalla Jagdishpura in connection to the case.

The accused ASI had demanded Rs 1,40,000 and agreed to Rs 60,000. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)