Ludhiana, Mar 13 (PTI) A team of Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday raided the residence of former Congress MLA and a retired bureaucrat Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar here on Monday.

A technical team of the bureau from Chandigarh raided Vaid's house in the posh colony in a disproportionate assets case, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau.

Vaid represented the Gill assembly segment in the previous Vidhan Sabha.

