Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Government on Saturday waived off dues of old electricity bills up to December 31, 2021, of households having a load of up to two kilowatts of electricity.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today highlighted that from July 1, 2022, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for 2 months.

Addressing a press conference today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "From July 1, 2022, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for two months. Backward castes, below-poverty-line households and freedom fighters used to get 200 units of free electricity earlier, they too will now get 300 units free."

"Households that consume more than 600 units of electricity in two months, for instance - 640 units or 645 units - will need to pay only for the extra 40 or 45 units that they have consumed over and above 600 units," Mann added.

He added that rumours are being spread, but have no truth in them. "Subsidised electricity supply to farmers for farming will continue as it is," Mann said.

On March 16, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

In his first speech after becoming the chief minister, Mann assured the people of the state that his party's government in Punjab will work to address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight. (ANI)

