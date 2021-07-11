Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) With 128 more COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Punjab reached 5,97,598, while six more deaths took the toll to 16,186, according to a medical bulletin.

Two more fatalities were reported from Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka and Sangrur.

The death toll also includes three fatalities which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 1,583.

Ludhiana reported 24 infections, followed by 20 in Fazilka and 15 in Amritsar, as per the bulletin.

With 211 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,79,829, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,13,76,098 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported six cases. The infection tally stood at 61,831, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Union territory. The count also includes two cases which were not reported earlier.

With no new death, the toll remains at 809. The number of active cases was 96, as per the bulletin.

With 12 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 60,926, the bulletin stated.

A total of 5,84,729 samples have been taken for testing so far with 5,21,626 of them testing negative while reports of four samples were awaited, it said.

