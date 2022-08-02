Hoshiarpur, Aug 2 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was killed while another received serious burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire on Tuesday at Dasuya, 40 km from here.

Both were preparing food when this incident took place, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Five Killed in Rain-Related Incidents, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three More Days in 12 Districts.

The dead were identified as Shakuntla Devi (47), a resident of Haler village.

Parveen Kumari (46) was admitted to the civil hospital from where she was referred to a Jalandhar hospital, said police.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Lured With Rs 10, 13-Year-Old Girl Raped by 2 Men Several Times; Accused Arrested.

Police said they were investigating the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)