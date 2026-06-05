India News | Punjab: Woman Stabbed to Death Inside Private Firm by Male Colleague

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 4: A woman employed at a private firm in Mohali was stabbed to death by a male colleague at her workplace on Friday, officials said.

According to Mohali Police, preliminary investigations suggest that the accused responsible for the murder was a colleague of the woman. Following the incident, the accused also attempted to kill himself by stabbing himself multiple times with the same knife but survived.

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The gruesome incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the office.

Considering the critical condition of both individuals, they were admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while the man is currently undergoing treatment.

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The deceased has been identified as Dimple, a resident of Patiala, while the condition of the accused, Harvinder Mann (alias Harry), remains critical.

The police of Phase 11 are investigating the matter, and they registered a murder case, examining all aspects to determine the motive behind the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)