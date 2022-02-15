Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): Days ahead of Assembly elections, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

She joined the ranks of the party in Jalandhar in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Also Read | Serum Institute of India Provided COVID-19 Vaccine at ‘Cost of Cup of Tea’, Saved Nearly Two-thirds of Infant Population, Says Cyrus Poonawala.

Ahead of her venture into the BJP, she also posted a tweet hinting at joining the political arena ahead of the elections.

"Don't ask me the direction of the wind. You have shown the politics of suffocation. Now there will be a new beginning. Manisha's voice will resonate freely!" Gulati had tweeted on February 13 with the hashtags 'PunjabElections2022', 'PunjabPolls' and 'PunjabPolitics.'

Also Read | Hijab Row: Power to College Committee to Decide Whether Hijab Be Allowed or Not Totally Illegal: Senior Advocate Told Karnataka HC.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. Congress is the incumbent party in the state. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)