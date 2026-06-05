India News | Punjab Women's Commission Takes Suo Motu Notice of Reports of 9 Girls Missing in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the reports of nine girls missing in Ludhiana, seeking a detailed status of the investigation by June 8 from police authorities.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the Punjab State Commission for Women Chairperson Raj Lalli Gill stated that it had taken serious note of media reports and social media discussions concerning the matter. Exercising its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, the Commission has sought a detailed report from Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma.

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"Under Section 12 of the "Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001," the Punjab State Women Commission, while exercising its powers, can take Suo-Moto notice of matters related to the violation of women's rights, respect, and safety. The Commission views such matters with great seriousness and is committed to ensuring the protection of rights, respect, and dignity of women in Punjab," the notice read.

The Commission has directed the police authorities to submit information on the action taken in the case and the progress of the investigation by June 8, 2026, for further consideration.

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"Please ensure that a report regarding the action taken is sent to the Commission by June 8 via the email addresses mentioned above," the notice further read.

The notice was issued by a member of the Punjab State Women's Commission, expressing concern over the safety and security of children in the state. The notice comes amid rising concern over the report of nine girls missing within 48 hours in Ludhiana. (ANI)

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