Muktsar (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): A 20-year-old youth, who was kidnapped in last week of November from Punjab's Muktsar, has reportedly been killed over non-payment of a Rs 30 lakh-ransom amount.

Harman Singh of Kotbhai village here was abducted on November 25. A ransom of Rs 30 lakh was demanded from the family, but when the kidnappers did not receive the ransom, they killed the Harman.

Also Read | Gujarat: Mehsana BJP's Corporator Salim Noor Mohammad Vora Booked for Giving 'Triple Talaq' to His Wife.

According to sources, the module of kidnapping and murder is related to Rajasthan and more than 10 people are involved.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Injects Wife With HIV, Slow Poison in Divorce Case Row in Guntur; Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)