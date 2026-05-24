India News | Punjab's CM Abandoned His Duties to Accept Servitude to Kejriwal: Swati Maliwal on Prison Chaos, Daylight Murder of ASI

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday criticised the Punjab government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that "Punjab's law and order has completely collapsed."

In a post on X, Maliwal referred to reports of unrest inside Punjab jails, alleging that inmates were involved in vandalism and arson while openly using mobile phones inside prison premises. She further claimed that prisoners were being provided "VIP facilities" in jails.

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https://x.com/SwatiJaiHind/status/2058439209523044596

"Law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed. On one hand, this is the state of Punjab's jails. Inmates are creating chaos, vandalising, and setting fires. All inmates have phones in their hands too. Inmates in Punjab's jails are being given VIP facilities", she said.

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The Rajya Sabha MP also raised concerns over the killing of an on-duty Punjab Police ASI in Amritsar, stating that the incident reflected the worsening security situation in the state.

"On the other hand, in Amritsar, an on-duty Punjab Police ASI was murdered in broad daylight. Crimes are on the rise in Punjab, the public is living in an atmosphere of fear, there is no control over criminals, and Punjab's CM has abandoned his duties to accept servitude to Kejriwal ji," she said.

The remarks come amid political attacks over the state's law-and-order situation following recent incidents in Punjab.

Earlier, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was found dead with a gunshot wound on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha Road here, police said on Sunday morning.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohail Mir said that the deceased has been identified as ASI Joga Singh.

SP Mir stated that the police received information regarding the body in the early hours of Sunday.

"Acting swiftly on the alert, the Majitha Station House Officer (SHO) immediately reached the spot. During the preliminary inspection of the body, a gunshot injury was noticed," SSP Mir said.

The body was subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. (ANI)

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