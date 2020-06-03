India News | Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2376 with 34 New Cases

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): With 34 new cases reported for COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, the state tally for positive cases has climbed to 2,376, said health department.

These cases were reported from Jalandhar (3), SBS Nagar (1), Patiala (2), SAS Nagar (7), Muktsar (2), Gurdaspur (3), Bathinda (1), Faridkot (3), Hoshiarpur (3), Pathankot (7) and Amritsar (2).

According to the health department's daily bulletin, 1,01,036 samples have been tested as of Wednesday.

At present, there are 300 active COVID-19 cases in the state while the state has witnessed 47 deaths so far, added the state officials. (ANI)

