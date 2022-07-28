Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) A team of Punjab Excise Department Thursday seized 20 boxes of premium brand illicit liquor from two cars in Ludhiana and nabbed two persons, officials said.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the crackdown against illicit liquor would be intensified in coming days and strict action would be initiated against those found indulging in this malpractice.

About the instant seizure, an Excise Department spokesperson said a check point was set up at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana, following a tip-off, to nab the accused who were smuggling illicit liquor.

He said that during the checking exercise, the team stopped two cars and nabbed their two occupants -- Vineet Kumar of Ludhiana and Tanvir Singh of Chandigarh --after confiscating 20 boxes of illicit liquor and 83 fake holograms (excise label) from the cars.

He said a third person, Prince Kukreja of Chandigarh, managed to escape.

The two nabbed accused were taken to the Division No 5 police station Ludhiana and an FIR was registered against them, he said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the accused were part of a big racket of smuggling expensive scotch whiskey into Punjab and teams were working to know the source of the liquor," the spokesperson said in an official statement issued here.

