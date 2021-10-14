New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Centre has appointed IAS Punya Salila Srivastava, currently Additional Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on a 'lateral shift basis' for next two years.

A 1993-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Srivastava is the female IAS officer who addressed the briefings on behalf of MHA in the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision to give new responsibility to Srivastava "for the balance tenure of her Central deputation upto November 2, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier", mentions Ministry of Personnel order dated October 13.

Premature repatriation of 1994-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS Amudha Periasamy to her parent cadre.

"Appointment of Ms Punya Salila Srivastava, IAS ( AGMUT: 1993), currently Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office on a lateral shift basis for the balance tenure of her Central deputation i.e. upto November 2, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order reads. (ANI)

