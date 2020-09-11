Noida (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) The body of a private company's assistant manager was found inside his Greater Noida apartment on Friday in a suspected suicide case, police said.

The body was found after locals alerted the police about stench emanating from the third floor of a house in a residential society under Beta 2 police station limits, they said.

"The local police and forensic team immediately reached the spot. The door of the house was bolted from inside. The door and a window were broken down after which the teams gained entry into the house," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

"The body was found lying between the kitchen and the lobby area of the flat. Everything else inside the house looked normal. The body appears to be four to five days old," Pandey added.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to local officials, the deceased, aged around 35 years, hailed from Kashipur in Uttarakhand. He was unmarried, stayed alone in the house and worked as an assistant manager in a private company.

The body has been sent for autopsy and further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

