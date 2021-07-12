Amaravati, July 12 (PTI): The private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh have so far administered only 4.01 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine, while the government completed 1.73 crore doses, including the second.

According to government data, 2,04,569 people in the 18- 44 age group were administered Covishield, 1,12473 Covaxin and 20,215 Sputnik-V vaccines in private hospitals.

In the 45-plus age bracket, 22,990 got the Covishield jab, 39,609 Covaxin and 1,883 Sputnik-V.

The government, however, has been administering only Covishield and Covaxin primarily for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those over 45 years of age.

But in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19,close to 20 lakh mothers aged 18-44 years with children aged below five years have been targeted as a priority group for vaccination.

Accordingly, all 19,60,513 identified mothers have been inoculated with the first dose.

But only 20,830 of them have got the second dose so far.

Also, 27,045 people in the 18-44 age group, travelling abroad for education and work, were given the vaccine first dose.

Among them 2,513 took the second dose as well, government data said.

In the healthcare workers category, 4,68,621 (98.72 per cent) of the targeted 4,74,709 were administered the first dose and 3,17,811 the second dose as well.

Among the 13,01,696 identified frontline workers, 12,77,638 (98.15 per cent) took the first dose, while only 4,81,741 got both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In the 45-plus age group, only 70.70 per cent of the 1,33,07,889 eligible beneficiaries were inoculated with the first dose.

Only 26,37,434 of them were fully covered with two doses, the government data showed.

In July, about 20 lakh people are due for the second dose of Covishield and 5.70 lakh for Covaxin.

As per the allotted quota, the state government is due to receive another 39,34,170 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin from the Centre this month, which should cover the second dose for all eligible.

At least another 20 lakh people could also get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered this month if the allotted quota is delivered as per schedule, sources in the Medical and Health Department said.

