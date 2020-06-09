India News | Pvt School Sealed for Allegedly Conducting Entrance Exams

Coimbatore, Jun 9 (PTI) A private school here was on Tuesday sealed after it allegedly conducted an entrance test for admissions to class VI admissions in violation of lockdown norms, officials said.

The action was taken against the CSI Boys Higher Secondary School based on a complaint accompanied by video and photographs showing some students being present there lodged with district Collector K Rajamani, they said.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) P Usha and South Tahsildar carried out an inspection at the school and also inquired with its Principal before sealing it.

Usha said the department sought an explanation about the entrance examinations and action will follow after investigations.

When contacted, the school management said it opened only to issue hall tickets for class X examinations, which incidentally were cancelled on Tuesday.

