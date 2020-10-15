Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 15 (ANI): The private schools in Mohali have decided to continue with the online classes, even as the Punjab government ordered to reopen schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner from Thursday.

Mitul Dikshit, President of Mohali Private School Association, said they wouldn't be reopening schools because parents are not willing to send their children to school.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Birthday: Odisha CM Not to Celebrate Birthday in View of Severe COVID-19 Situation in State.

"We have received confirmation from only 15 parents who are willing to send their children to school. But we would not reopen schools until we record confirmation from around 50 per cent parents," said Dikshit, adding the association has decided to continue with the online classes.

As per the state government guidelines, students of only Classes 9 to 12 are permitted to attend schools/institutions with parental consent and without compulsory attendance norms. Attendance must not be enforced on students and must depend entirely on parental consent, said the government guideline.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Delhi HC Asks Govt and Makers of Janhvi Kapoor Starrer to Sort Out the Issues.

Many parents, however, have decided not to send their children to school amid the fear of the novel coronavirus.

It is very difficult to maintain the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands for children, said a parent who is in dilemma to send children to school.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab has 7,760 active cases, with 1,14,075 cured, discharged, or migrated ones as of October 15. The death toll stands at 3,925. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)