New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has started installation of boom barriers at the 14 main entry points of newly-redeveloped Chandni Chowk to restrict the entry of vehicles in the market from 9 am to 9 pm, officials said on Friday.

Officials said CCTVs will also be installed on the locations where these boom barriers are being set up to keep a vigil on traffic violations.

PWD officials said the process of installing boom barriers was started on Thursday and will be completed by the last week of July.

"We have started the process of setting up boom barriers. They will be set up at 14 locations from where local traffic comes on the main stretch. It will help in regulating the traffic.

"As decided in the SRDC meeting in June, boom barriers installation process will be completed by July 25," a senior PWD official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

During the meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), which is the nodal agency for the redevelopment of the heritage market, it was decided that the Delhi Police will operate these boom barriers and prevent motorised vehicles from coming inside the pedestrian-friendly Chandni Chowk stretch between 9 am and 9 pm.

Boom barriers will be set up at Esplanade Road, Dariba Kalan Road, Katra Bariyan, Charkhi Walan Gali, Deewan Hal Road, Nai Sadak among others.

In the redevelopment project, the 1.3-km-long stretch in Chandni Chowk between the Red Fort and the Fatehpuri Masjid crossing has been improved and beautified.

The stretch has been developed as a pedestrian-friendly corridor and made aesthetically appealing.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal, said the move will further make the market pedestrian-friendly and also help in regulating local traffic after 9 pm.

"These boom barriers are being set up at 14 main entry points of the market such as Esplanade Road, near Fatehpuri Masjid road etc.

"There are occasions when local traffic is seen on the pedestrianised stretch in the market even during day timings. This is likely to come to an end after installation of boom barriers," Bhargava said.

He, however, said the movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulance, fire tenders etc will be allowed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)