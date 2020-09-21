Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A 10-feet-long python slithering across the Eastern Express Highway here caused a traffic jam on Monday morning, a police official said.

According to the official, the reptile was spotted by motorists on a stretch of the highway at suburban Chunabhatti.

Also Read | WhatsApp Web Gets Messenger Rooms Support; Here’s How to Create a Messenger Room via WhatsApp Web.

Car drivers and motorcyclists stopped to look at the nearly 10-feet-long snake's attempt to cross the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy highway, he said.

After crossing the road, the python hid under a car.

Also Read | CGSOS Results 2020 Declared at cgsos.co.in: Check Class 10, 12 Open Board Exam Scores Released by Chhattisgarh Education Board.

After an hour, a team of snake catchers arrived at the spot and rescued the python, the official said.

During the rescue operation, local policemen and their counterparts in the traffic branch also reached the spot and restored normal movement of vehicles, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)