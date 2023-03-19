Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): The office of Q News media house was attacked by some unidentified persons in Telangana on Sunday, police said.

Police reached the spot and inquired into the matter.

The staff claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) followers ransacked the office.

A person who attacked was caught at the spot and handed over to police.

The police said a case is being registered and further probe is being conducted.

Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, DS Chouhan said, "The attack has been reported and police reached the spot after receiving information. We have received complaints from both sides and cases are being registered."

"One person received injuries in the incident and was shifted to hospital. Further probe is on. Further details will be revealed after the investigation," he added. (ANI)

