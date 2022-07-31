Patna, Jul 31 (PTI) Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar's Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai.

Also Read | ITR Filing Deadline Today: Over 5 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far as Deadline Ends on July 31.

There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am around 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot Dead by 11-Year-Old Minor While Playing Hide and Seek in Kaushambhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)