Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) The TMC on Monday said the killing of 14 civilians by the Army in Nagaland has put a question mark over AFSPA and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should step down as it has proved that he has "completely failed" in his duty to provide security to the people of the country.

The Centre should set up a high-powered committee to see if the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is serving its purpose in the country or not, senior TMC leader Sushmita Dev demanded at a press conference here.

She, however, declined to give a direct reply when asked whether TMC was for repeal of AFSPA in the north eastern states.

"AFSPA is a sensitive matter. It is a question of national security versus internal security. We are not saying anything about repealing it or not as we are not privy to secrets of national and internal security. There has to be a proper discussion on AFSPA with all the northeastern states because they do not want it," she said.

Hitting out at the Centre, Dev said Shah has "completely failed" to provide security to the citizens of this country.

Condemning the killing of the daily wage mine workers in Mon district of Nagaland by the security forces on Saturday, she said "We (TMC) fail to understand why has Shah been made the union home minister. He is there only to protect the interests of the BJP.

"He (Shah) is only interested in misusing the central agencies such as the CBI and ED to settle political scores. We feel he should resign as home minister as he has failed," Dev said.

The TMC leader demanded that Shah immediately convene a meeting of chief ministers of the northeastern states and said the problems related to AFSPA should be resolved through dialogue and "not through

domination and interference in the jurisdiction of the states".

"It is imperative that the Centre set up a high powered committee to see if AFSPA is working in this country or not. The killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces has put a question mark over the Act," she said.

Terming the incident as an "unprecedented incident" in the history of independent India, the TMC MP said "Such an incident is a massive failure on the part of the defence ministry and union home ministry. There should be an independent judicial inquiry to bring out the truth."

Referring to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's statement that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 should be repealed, Dev said it would be easy for the Centre to decide on it as most of the northeastern states have either a BJP government or the party are partners in the ruling alliance.

She alleged that the north eastern region has been on the boil since the day BJP formed governments in the states there. "The BJP has reopened all the old wounds. They are undoing this country".

The BJP and RSS, she claimed, do not understand the north eastern region, its identity, its culture or its security-related issues.

The TMC MP referred to the Centre's decision to increase BSF's jurisdiction by upto 50 km and said the killings in Nagaland in the botched anti-insurgency operation proved how things could go wrong if it intervenes in the state's jurisdiction and try to undermine the federal structure.

The party on Monday morning announced that it will not send its delegation as announced the previous day to Nagaland's Mon district, where the killings occurred, due to the prohibitory orders in force in the area at present.

A five-member TMC delegation comprising MPs Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Santanu Sen, and party spokesperson Biswajit Deb, besides Dev was scheduled to visit Mon.

Announcing the decision to call off the visit for now, Dev said, "We came to know at the last moment that prohibitory orders have been clamped in the area. So, we have decided to call off our visit to Mon. We will visit the area once the prohibitory orders are withdrawn.

"TMC stands by the families of those killed in the firing", she added.

Party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of the civilians by the security forces on Saturday.

Reacting to TMC's statement on the killing civilians by the Army and its demand for Shah stepping down from office, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the government in Bengal has failed to maintain law and order properly and should "stop lecturing others".

"The TMC has a lot of money and is on political tourism in various states. The TMC, out of fear, did not have the guts to go to Nagaland. It has failed to maintain law and order properly in Bengal and should stop lecturing others," he said.

