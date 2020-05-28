India News | Queues Outside Liquor Shops in Kerala of People with E-token

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Hours after Kerala State Beverages Corporation resumed the commercial sale of liquor, lines were seen in several parts of the state outside liquor shops of people who were required to have e-token generated from the mobile application launched by the state government.

Several people were seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode in the morning today.nAlso Read | Kerala Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 84 Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Crosses 1000-Mark.

The state government has launched mobile application BevQ to avoid crowding at the shops as a step to contain the spread of coronavirus. Only customers with application's e-token are allowed to purchase liquor.

The BevQ app supports both English and Malayalam languages. To use the application, users will need to provide their name, mobile number and their pin code.nAlso Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 42.75%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

The country is in the fourth phase of extended lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)