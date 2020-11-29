Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) A Maratha outfit on Sunday announced to organise a march on December 8 to the state Legislative Assembly in Mumbai during the winter session of the state legislature for various demands, including restoring quota, organisers said.

Speaking with reporters after holding a state-level meeting in Pune, Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) coordinator Rajendra Kondhre said an action plan will be finalised soon.

Also Read | Golden Temple Illuminated Ahead of 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

"In the event of the state government deferring the legislature session, we will organisea long march to Mumbai," he said.

The MKM has been demanding restoration of the Maratha quota in education and jobs, which was stayed by the supreme court in September.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

Earlier this month, Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Mumbai from December 7 instead of the traditional venue Nagpur in view of the COVID-19 situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)