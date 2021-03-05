New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday said they have sent notices to three people regarding the violence that erupted during the farmers' protest in the national capital on Republic Day based on details provided by authorities in Punjab.

The clarification by Delhi Police came following claims on social media that the notice in connection with the violence has been sent to a dead person.

"Notices issued during investigation on basis of ownership records maintained by Punjab Registering Authority which revealed tractor no.PB 27 6306 belongs to 3 persons- Jagir, Surjit & Gurcharan Singh.Accordingly, notice issued to them to join investigation," they tweeted.

Police said a case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding the riots.

They identified a tractor whose registration number was sent to authorities in Punjab to ascertain the details of the vehicle's owner. The police received three names and based on that detail, they sent the notice, a senior police officer said.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the violence. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, and some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.

