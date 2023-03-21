New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said that the race to weaponise space has started, and there is a need to develop offensive and defensive space capabilities to safeguard our assets.

Addressing an event here in the national capital, the Air Chief Marshal said, "The race to weaponise space has already started and the day is not far when our next war would spread across all domains of land, sea, air, cyber and space."

"Therefore, I feel there is a need to develop both offensive and defensive space capabilities to safeguard our assets. We need to capitalize on our initial successes in space and prepare ourselves for the future".

Earlier in December last year, the Air Chief Marshal had called on India to stitch a partnership with nations, sharing common beliefs, to counter the 'volatile and uncertain' neighbourhood countries.

"Our neighbourhood continues to remain volatile and uncertain. Amidst this volatility, we must enhance our collective strengths by partnering with nations which share common beliefs and values," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said. (ANI)

