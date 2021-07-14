Ballia, Jul 14 (PTI) BJP national vice-president and party's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his recent statement that he does not trust the UP Police.

Talking to reporters in Turtipar area here, Singh, while referring to Yadav's statement, said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh have seen the dispensations of (SP patriarch) Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, and they have full information about those governments. The person who has experienced pain remembers the most."

"When people hear stories of the governments of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, they get goosebumps... Now, people do not take Akhilesh Yadav seriously," Singh also said.

Singh termed AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi a "communal leader".

"He wants to unite 19 per cent of the population. These efforts of Owaisi will create an atmosphere for the rest of the population to unite, and they will unite," he said, adding that Owaisi is popular among the Muslim community.

Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said that both are leaders who are "talked about" in the world.

"Both are being discussed in the world. Both are 'charchit' leaders and symbol of development. They have made their presence felt across the world in eradicating terrorism. Everybody knows about their model of development," he said.

