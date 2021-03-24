Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Radicalisation should not be associated with a specific religion, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, adding that there is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process to prevent a person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, from getting radicalised.

Speaking at the Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir Conference in Srinagar, the LG said: "Radicalisation should not be associated with a specific religion. There is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process by which a helpless person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, is prevented from getting radicalised."

"The level of radicalisation is comparatively much lesser in Jammu Kashmir, it is very important to focus on counter-radicalisation and ensure social harmony and national security," he added.

On development in the Union Territory, he said, "No development or progress is possible without sustained peace, communal harmony and brotherhood." (ANI)

