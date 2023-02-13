New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old ragpicker was allegedly shot dead on Monday by two unidentified miscreants while they were attempting to rob a scooter-borne man in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jullu Daphadar, a resident of the Bangali Colony in Tughlaqabad, they added.

Police got information at around 11.15 am that a man was shot at near the Lal Kuan Rampyari Camp. On reaching the spot, they found Daphadar lying dead with a bullet injury on the right side of his chest, a senior police officer said.

Around 11:45 am, a 46-year-old man came to the spot and told police that he supplies milk at Lal Kuan and Vishwakarma Colony.

The man further said he was going to deposit Rs 5.9 lakh in a bank at Eros Garden in Haryana's Faridabad. As he reached near the Rampyari Camp at around 11 am, two men tried to stop his scooter. One of them fired a shot from a pistol and the bullet hit the ragpicker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The man narrated the sequence of events to his brother from the bank and returned to the spot after depositing the money, the DCP said.

A case was registered on the basis of his statement.

An empty cartridge was found from the spot, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter is on.

