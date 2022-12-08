New Delhi, December 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for the "decisive win" of his party in the hill state and assured them that every promise made by the party will be fulfilled.

The Congress was set to form the government in Himachal Pradesh as the results and the trends showed that the party was headed for a comfortable win with 39 seats in the 68-member assembly.

Check Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता को इस निर्णायक जीत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद। सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। आपका परिश्रम और समर्पण इस विजय की शुभकामनाओं का असली हकदार है। फिर से आश्वस्त करता हूं, जनता को किया हर वादा जल्द से जल्द निभाएंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2022

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve all the credit for this victory," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I assure you again, every promise made to the people will be fulfilled at the earliest," the former Congress chief said. The Congress had promised to bring back the old pension scheme and provide jobs to the youth among other things in its campaign in the hill state.

