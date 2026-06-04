India News | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally in Almora, Launches Congress Campaign for Uttarakhand Polls

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed a public rally at Simkali Ground in Almora, formally launching the Congress party's campaign for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections and sounding the poll bugle from the region.

The event was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, PCC President Ganesh Godiyal, and other party functionaries.

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The public meeting in the Kumaon region witnessed a large turnout, with people participating in significant numbers not only from Almora but also from other districts across Kumaon.

AICC General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja, ahead of the rally, said, "This is a game of truth and falsehood, and truth will win as it always has."

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Speaking to the media, Selja said, "It will be a great rally because there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. This is a game of truth and falsehood, and truth will win as it always has." She further claimed that the BJP's popularity is declining while Rahul Gandhi's acceptance is rising.

"You have seen that the BJP's graph has been plummeting while Rahul Gandhi's graph is on an incline," Selja said.

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola, reacting to Rahul Gandhi's visit, said it was a matter of great pride that "Jan Nayak" Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet the people. He said a large number of people were eager to meet him, calling it a moment of joy for the party.

Butola also referred to Gandhi's earlier visits to Garhwal, highlighting his efforts during the 2013 disaster when he trekked to Kedarnath on foot to express solidarity with affected people.

Gandhi is also expected to visit the 'Hulk Gym' in Kotdwar, run by local resident Deepak Kumar, also known as 'Mohammad Deepak'. Rahul Gandhi had earlier promised to visit Deepak's gym in recognition of his act of bravery in shielding a 70-year-old shopkeeper, Ahmed, from a right-wing mob. (ANI)

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