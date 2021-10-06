Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached Lucknow Airport to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday alleged that the UP police were not letting him exit the airport.

Speaking to media persons here, the Wayanad MP said: "What kind of permission I have been granted by the UP government? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Teenager Allegedly Ends Life After Being Reprimanded By Parents For Not Going to School in Belagavi.

"We want to go in our car to the Lakhimpur Kheri but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personal vehicle. They are planning something. I am sitting here," he added.

Rahul Gandhi is accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Also Read | A Great Catch: Life of Fishermen at Sea.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the Lakhimpur Kheri district in wake of a law and order situation.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)