New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

"Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," the Congress leader tweeted.

While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," said Kejriwal.

The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister's birthday.

The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

