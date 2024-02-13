New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march towards the National Capital to press for their demands, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Tuesday that the party, if voted to power, will give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to every farmer as per Swaminathan Commission.

In a post on X, Rahul said "Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give a legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Central government and said that the "dictatorial Modi government" is hell-bent on curbing the voice of farmers!

"Barbed wire, tear gas from drones, nails and guns... everything is arranged. The dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers! Do you remember that farmers were called "agitators" and "parasites"? In 10 years, the Modi government has broken three promises made to the food providers of the country -Farmers' income to double by 2022, according to Swaminathan report, implementation of Input Cost + 50 per cent MSP and legal status to MSP," he said.

"Now the time has come to raise the voice of 62 crore farmers. Today Congress party will raise the voice of "Kisan Nyay" in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. We provide full support to the farmers' movement. Will not be afraid, will not bow down!" he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana police detained several protesting farmers as they marched towards Delhi on Tuesday.

The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons.

Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the Centre promised them better crop prices after which they ended the 2021 protest.

They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.

The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate. (ANI)

