New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday left the South Block after he attended a meeting for the appointment of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India. The current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, is set to retire on February 18.

The selection committee for appointing Kumar's successor, consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met today.

Following Rajiv Kumar's departure, Gyanesh Kumar will become the senior-most Election Commissioner (EC), as his tenure extends till January 26, 2029.

To streamline the selection process, the Central government has recently established a search committee under the leadership of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. This committee is responsible for shortlisting potential candidates for the post of the next Chief Election Commissioner, ensuring that the most qualified and capable individual is appointed to the critical role.

The CEC and EC are appointed by the President of India based on the recommendations of a selection committee. This committee is led by the Prime Minister of India and includes the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, as well as a Union Council of Ministers member nominated by the Prime Minister.

The term of the CEC can be up to six years from the date they assume office. However, the CEC will retire upon reaching the age of sixty-five, even if their term has not yet expired.

Earlier this month, the LoP in the Lok Sabha lashed out at the Modi government, questioning the removal of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee that recommends the appointment of the CEC and other ECs, labelling it as a "calculated strategy."

"The rules have been changed. The Election Commissioner used to be chosen by the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice was removed from that committee. This is a question to the Prime Minister, why was the Chief Justice removed from the committee?" Rahul Gandhi asked in the Parliament.

The Congress leader was referring to the exclusion of the CJI from the Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. (ANI)

