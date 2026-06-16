India News | Rahul Gandhi Calls 'Echo of Students' Rally in Kota over Paper Leaks, Youth Issues

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, called on students and young people across the country to unite and participate in the "Echo of Students" mega rally in Kota on June 17, saying that the future of the youth would determine the future of the nation.

He alleged that paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and scams were shattering the dreams of millions of young Indians.

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He also accused the Central government of failing to fulfil its responsibility towards the country's youth.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty--both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking."

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https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2066836413287735495

"Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatisation, scams--these are the very tools with which it is shattering millions of dreams every day. Remember, the youth's future will determine the nation's future. This is what I wanted to tell you all in detail. That's why I'm calling on you--let's turn the rising 'Echo of Students' from every street, every town, every city of the country into a battle cry in Kota. June 17 | Echo of Students | Kota Mega Rally," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with students affected by repeated examination paper leaks, saying those holding public office should understand the hardships and suffering faced by students and their families.

Addressing the issue, Gandhi said, "All of us who have public responsibility should stand with students and understand the kind of difficulty and suffering they have been through. Every paper is leaked. Their parents are taking loans for them."

She said the issue was not an isolated incident but pointed to a deeper systemic problem that needs urgent attention.

"There is a deep systematic problem, and we should solve this together. Paper leak is not a one-time issue; it is there. We need to make a change," Gandhi added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)