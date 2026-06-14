India News | Rahul Gandhi Calls for Bringing Back Mortal Remains of Indian National Currently Aboard MT Celestial

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Alleging that the Central government is behaving like an "obedient servant", Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called for returning the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, who died aboard MT Celestial due to medical complications on June 11.

"In the regime of the compromised PM, being an Indian means utter ruin. Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government quietly obeys orders like an obedient servant--and our citizens are left to rot. Bring this Indian home. Now. The Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled the death of Uirthanathan," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

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Earlier, the Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled the death of Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan, who passed away aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."The Indian Embassy in Muscat is working with the vessel's management company and Omani authorities to speed up the repatriation of an Indian seafarer's mortal remains.In a post on X, it said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities. Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains."

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India on Friday summoned the United States Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Charge d'Affaires was called to the ministry earlier in the day, where India's concerns over the incidents were formally conveyed." (ANI)

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