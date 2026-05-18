India News | Rahul Gandhi Congratulates VD Satheesan on Taking Oath as Keralam CM; Thanks KC Venugopal for Leading Campaign from Frontlines

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the new government in Keralam would be guided by the voice of the people, as he congratulated Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his Cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) victory reflected the mandate of the people and expressed confidence in the new administration.

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"The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it. Warm congratulations to V.D. Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite," he wrote.

He also thanked Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal for leading the campaign, adding that the victory belonged to party workers and supporters across the state.

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"Thanks to K.C. Venugopal ji, who led this campaign from the frontlines. This victory belongs to every UDF worker and digital warrior who sacrificed tirelessly during this campaign. The work begins now," the post added.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2056278067551568004

Earlier in the day, 20 ministers took oath as part of the new Satheesan-led Cabinet at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers. The ceremony concluded with the playing of Vande Mataram followed by the National Anthem.

The 20-member Cabinet who sworn in, includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor.

Other ministers, including Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh, also took the oath.

The swearing-in marked the return of the Congress-led UDF to power after defeating the LDF in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The UDF secured a landslide victory in the elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML won 22 seats. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP secured three constituencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)