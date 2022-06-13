New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Congress on Monday moved National Human Right Commission (NHRC) alleging that Delhi Police forcefully and illegally detained the advocates who were present at the spot to assist the Congress Party to render legal help and to protect constitutional rights.

The complaint stated that the lawyers were not a part of the protest and were performing their professional duty towards the Congress party.

Advocate Sunil Kumar, Chairman Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Party (DPCC) seeks NHRC to investigate the same, take stern action against the erred police officials and save the lives and limbs of the advocates falsely implicated in the above-mentioned facts and circumstances.

The complaint also mentioned that the advocates were in robes showing that they were doing their professional duty and were not part of the protest. The advocates informed the police that they were there to render legal help to the congress party, but the police took them in custody, stated the complaint.

The complaint further alleges that during the custody of the advocates, the police officials harassed them, which is an illegal, unethical and unconstitutional act on the part of the police.

Protests are being staged by Congress workers in several parts of the country as the ED quizzes MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. (ANI)

