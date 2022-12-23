New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock at the tragic demise of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Sixteen Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when a vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

It said four others were injured and have been air evacuated

"Shocked to hear the news of the tragic road accident in Zema, Sikkim, which has cost us the lives of 16 brave Army personnel," he said on Twitter.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured," he said.

The Congress also condoled the demise of the Army personnel in the accident and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

